Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting victim in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Marcus Sewell McCall, 59, is charged with First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

They say McCall is accused of drugging the woman with a substance commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug without the victim’s knowledge and then had sexual intercourse.

The incident happened sometime between Oct. 8 and 11 of 2017, according to the report.

The warrant says the victim was offered a glass of wine.

She said she was disoriented and felt herself going in and out of consciousness.

When she woke up, she had been sexually assaulted, according to the warrant.

McCall is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.