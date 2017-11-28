NC Troopers receive awards

(NC Dept. of Public Safety News Release)

Trooper Andrew Depoyster

During the afternoon of February 13, Trp. Andrew DePoyster was running stationary radar on I-40.

Trp. DePoyster noticed a truck driving erratically and proceeded to investigate. The truck traveled into the median and crashed into the guard-railing before coming to rest. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel and his face was blue. DePoyster requested emergency assistance, assessed the driver’s vital signs and began CPR. After a short while, the driver had a measurable pulse but was still having trouble breathing. Depoyster applied the Heimlich maneuver in an attempt to clear any possible obstructions from the airway. EMS arrived on the scene and determined the driver needed NARCAN. The driver was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment and evaluation. When interviewed, the truck driver admitted to shooting up Heroin at the truck stop off of I-40 at the 37 mile marker, then getting into his truck for work and driving.

Depoyster remained calm and focused, displaying excellence in the field under pressure, while responding to the crash. Depoyster’s performance aided in saving the man’s life.

Trooper Christopher Jeffries and Trooper Mark W. Corbin

Trooper Jeffries – Troop G, District 3 – Hendersonville, N.C.

Trooper Corbin – Troop G, District 9 – Asheville, N.C.

On February 14, Trooper Christopher M. Jeffries was on routine patrol in Henderson County when he was approached by a motorist advising him they had observed a distressed young adult female standing on the overpass of U.S. 25 which crosses over I-26. He located the distraught female who had stepped over a guardrail and was standing on the open side of the U.S. 25 overpass.

After contacting Highway Patrol Communications to request assistance, Jefferies approached the female. Observing that she was upset and crying profusely, Jefferies engaged in conversation with her, attempting to calm her down. Eventually, she sat down on the edge of the bridge while talking with Jeffries. Continuing the conversation, he stooped to both knees.

Jeffries seized an opportunity to grab the female’s arm to keep her from falling. Trooper Mark Corbin arrived on scene and assisted Jeffries by pulling the female to safety. She was placed into custody of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office where she was provided further assistance.

The selfless act demonstrated by Jeffries and Corbin quite possibly saved the life of this young lady.