Robbery, shooting injures one person at Greenville motel

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and robbery at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road.

Deputies received a call for a gunshot victim around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a person in the office area of the motel who had been shot at least once. EMS took the victim to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

Investigators determined four people entered the victim’s room and robbed and shot the person before getting away.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit collected more information along with evidence through the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.