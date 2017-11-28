Sex offender arrested on attempted murder charges in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Freddie Ray Woods Jr., 42, is charged with:

2 counts of Attempted Murder

Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime

Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling

Outstanding Warrant for Sex Offender Registry Violation 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Deputies responded to a home on Lighthouse Dr. on Nov. 27 after someone reported shots fired into a residence.

The deputy found damage to the residence and two people were inside, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says the charge on the Sex Offender Registry Violation comes from Woods’ failure to register in June of 2017.

They say Woods is required to register quarterly has part of his sentencing guidelines after his conviction in 1994 on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree.

Woods was also convicted previously of failing to register in Pickens and Greenville Counties, according to the report.

Woods, Jr. is in custody at the Detention Center on a combined $150,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.