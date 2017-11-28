Spartanburg NASCAR car owner Bud Moore dies at 92

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bud Moore has died at the age of 92.

Moore – who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011 – first fielded a stock car racing team in 1961. His cars won 63 races including the Daytona 500 in a career that ended in 2000.

Moore was a decorated World War II veteran who served in the Army at D-Day in Normandy Beach in France in 1944.

Moore – who referred to himself as “a country mechanic” – was crew chief for champion Buck Baker in 1957. Once he entered his own team into competition he won won back-to-back championships in 1962 and 1963 with driver Joe Weatherly.

His cars also won 43 poles in the team’s 959 starts.

Moore worked with many elite NASCAR stars who drove his cars including Dale Earnhardt, Fireball Roberts, David Pearson, Billy Wade, Darel Dieringer, Bobby Isaac, Buddy Baker, Benny Parsons, Bobby Allison, Ricky Rudd and Geoffrey Bodine.

“Many choose the word ‘hero’ when describing athletes who accomplish otherworldly sporting feats. Oftentimes, it’s an exaggeration. But when detailing the life of the great Bud Moore, it’s a description that fits perfectly” said NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian France in a statement.

“On behalf of all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to Bud’s family, friends and fans. We will miss Bud, a giant in our sport, and a true American hero.”

Moore also won the 1970 Sports Car Club of America championship with Parnelli Jones.

NASCAR.com reports no dates for services have been announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317; Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300; Jacksonville, FL or Hearing Charities of America, Hearing Aid Project, 1912 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132 according to the website.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bud Moore has passed away at the age of 92: https://t.co/ZXuBch9E0x pic.twitter.com/MudtAp87G3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 28, 2017

The entire Petty family sends their thoughts and prayers to the Moore family: "Bud is forever a hero to our country for his exemplary service in World War II. He was also just as fierce of a competitor in the era we raced against him."- Richard Petty. pic.twitter.com/m2d4YErhOJ — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) November 28, 2017

Bud Moore. Another legend gone. He taught us a lot of life's lessons, like how to read a slide rule. RIP Walter. pic.twitter.com/A0SvpD7jUm — Len Wood (@Woodchopper21) November 28, 2017