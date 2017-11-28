Student disciplined after taking pics in locker room

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A student has been disciplined after Pickens County school district officials say she took pictures of teammates in the locker room during a basketball game.

The district says the girl from RC Edwards Middle School took the pictures during a girls basketball game on November 21 at Riverside Middle School.

The school made sure the photos were deleted and say they were never sent to anyone, the district says.

The student was disciplined based on the Athletic Code and Student Code of Conduct, according to Pickens County Schools.

Parents of the students involved were notified of the incident.