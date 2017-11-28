Teen shot in the chest in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest Monday afternoon, according to Spartanburg Police.

The report says it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Forest St.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle before police got to the scene.

Police say the victim is in surgery and they don’t know his condition.

They do not have any information about the suspect right now.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.