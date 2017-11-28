Three Area Teams Prepare For State Titles

Dorman is back in a state title game after a one year hiatus and the Cavaliers will go for their first-ever 5A state crown Saturday at noon against Dutch Fork at Williams-Brice.

The Cavs defeated the Silver Foxes in a road playoff game during their 2015 run to Columbia, that ended in a loss to Fort Dorchester.

Dorman is playing in its seventh state championship game under Dave Gutshall, who seeks his third title at the school and sixth of his career as a busy month of December also includes his work as head coach of the South Carolina Shrine Bowl team.

In 3A, the Chapman Panthers look to go back-to-back as they get a rematch with a Dillon team they defeated last year. The two battle at about 3pm Saturday at Williams-Brice following the Dorman/Dutch Fork game.

Many of the same stars that keyed that title run are on this year’s squad and Chapman enters the game on a 20-game winning streak, the second longest active run of its kind in the Palmetto State behind 4A title contender South Pointe.

Abbeville’s Panthers also look for another consecutive title, in their case a third straight in 2A as they face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday at 5pm at Columbia’s Benedict College.

The Panthers face the same school they defeated for a state crown in 2010, the first of four this decade.

It’s the sixth time since 2010 that Abbeville will play for a state championship and the Panthers have won 35 of their past 37 games.