VIDEO: Greenwood City firetruck lights “dance” to holiday song

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)– The Greenwood City Fire Department is getting creative with its holiday greeting this year.  The department posted a video on Facebook with the lights to the firetrucks coordinated to light up with the song “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The department says employee Chez Gosnell worked to put the video together.

