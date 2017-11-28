WANTED: 2 accused of trying to kill officer with car

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people are wanted in connection to the attempted murder of a SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP) Law Enforcement Officer.

PPP says Erick Landon Hart and Ashley Marie Gilstrap are on the run after they hit an officer with a car on 11/22.

They were trying to escape from a warrant service attempt, according to the report.

They say Hart is known to use meth and carry a weapon. This is his 5th probation case.

PPP says Gilstrap is known to use heroin and meth.

She has active warrants for Possession of a Stolen Car x 2 by Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

PPP says both are known to frequent Greenville, Anderson and Pickens areas.

If you have any information call the Most Wanted Hotline at 1-888-761-6175.