Woman accused of husband’s hit-and-run death on trial

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman accused of running over her estranged husband is on trial.

Angelita Wright, 27, of Pacolet is charged with murder in the death of Brent Lee Tessnear. The 36-year-old man was found injured behind a Cowpens restaurant on Dec. 27, 2015. He later died at the hospital.

Cowpens police charged Wright with hit-and-run resulting in death. She was later charged with murder, along with Mark Brandon Blackwood.

Spartanburg County deputies say Blackwood owned the truck and was a passenger in the vehicle when Wright intentionally ran over Tessnear.

The Herald-Journal reports that Joel Kozak, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, told jurors Monday that Wright said she was going to kill Tessnear just hours before the crash.

Wright’s attorney told the jury that Blackwood’s story was inconsistent, the newspaper reports.