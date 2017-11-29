2 arrested in attempted murder of SC agent

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people who were wanted in connection to the attempted murder of a SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP) Law Enforcement Agent have been arrested.

PPP says Erick Landon Hart and Ashley Marie Gilstrap were on the run after they hit an agent with a car on 11/22.

They say the agent was not hurt in the attempted murder incident.

The agent was trying to serve a warrant last week on Lucille Dr. in Greenville, according to the report.

Hart is a suspect in the attempted murder of a probation agent.

They say Hart is known to use meth and carry a weapon. This is his 5th probation case.

PPP says Gilstrap is known to use heroin and meth.

She has active warrants for Possession of a Stolen Car x 2 by Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

She was under supervision for strong armed robbery and possession with intent to distribute heroin and forgery, according to the report.

She is a suspect in being an accessory to an attempted murder of a probation agent in Greenville Co.

PPP says both are known to frequent Greenville, Anderson and Pickens areas.