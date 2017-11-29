Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm – Sold Out!

Waynesville, NC (WSPA)

The Frasier Fir is known as the Cadillac of trees, they smell great, the branches are firm, they hold ornaments really well, but they can only be grown at 3-thousand feet creating quite a dilemma for this tree farm.

Clayton and Kathryn Tolbert made their annual 8 hour drive from Florida, just to get their Christmas tree. Clayton says, “we’ve made it a tradition the last two years to come up here and get our tree, this is our 3rd year coming up, but we were sadden when we got here and they said we’re out of trees and its not even December yet.”

Christmas trees only grow about a foot a year, so when the economy tanked in 2008, fewer trees were planted, creating the current shortage of 8 to 10 foot trees we now see.

Darren Nicholson works with Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm and is also a member of the Balsam Range Bluegrass Band. Darren says, “that’s been the hardest part, its heartbreaking from our point of view, because we’re suppose to be open two more weekends and there are families who have been coming for 12 to 15 years.”

At Boyd Mountain Farm, the visit is more than just a purchase, its an experience.

Darren says, “when people come to the farm and bring their family and spend a memory day and make pictures and see the kids get their pictures made with Santa Clause, there is a magic that happens at this farm.”

For nearly two decades families walked across the 150 acre farm, to choose a tree from the smallest to the largest and cut it down.

Clayton and Kathryn really like cutting down their own tree, ” we like them fresh, we’ve always had a fresh cut tree, we’ve never had an artificial. This is our 46th Christmas with a real tree.”

The owners of Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville, North Carolina, say many of the trees on their land will be for sale next year when they reopen the farm.