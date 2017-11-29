CHIP Funding Could Be Restored By December

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) A child health care advocate expects funding for a program that provides health care to millions of low-income children to be restored as early as next month.

Maggie Cash, executive director of the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative says she spoke with members of the state’s congressional delegation about reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP.

“All indications that I have are that everyone thinks it’s going to get done in some sort of package in December,” Cash told 7 News.

The deadline to fund CHIP was September 30, but lawmakers did nothing. Several states are expecting CHIP programs to run out of money leaving some of the 9 million children covered by the program uninsured.

“They’re basically going to have to rely on some combination of charity or perhaps getting into Obamacare with subsidies that are still part of the program,” said Neil Caesar, president of the Greenville-based Health Law Center.

75,000 children in South Carolina are covered by Chip. If the state’s program were to run out of money, those children would automatically be covered under medicaid, Cash said.