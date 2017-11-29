Cowpens police collecting toys for children in need

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – Cowpens police are looking for a few good elves to help give gifts to children.

Cowpens Police Department is asking people to donate new, unwrapped toys for children in need this Christmas.

Gifts will be distributed to Spartanburg School District 3 students on free and reduced lunch. Toys are also being collected for students’ siblings.

Officers are collecting toys for children between the ages of birth and 16 years old.

Toys can be donated at Cowpens Town Hall at 5330 N. Main Street, or bring them to Christmas in Cowpens on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. You can also see a Christmas tree lighting, hot cocoa with Santa, carolers and more.