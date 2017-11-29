Dickens of a Christmas may have been biggest yet

It was a Dickens of a success in Spartanburg last night.
Organizers of “Dickens of a Christmas” said it may have been their biggest event ever.
The city’s event manager says they’re estimating that at least 10 thousand people showed up.
