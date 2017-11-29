Fire damages home on Battleground Rd. in Chesnee



CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Two adults were forced out of their Battleground Road home after a fire Wednesday evening.

Nobody was hurt but the home was left unlivable after the fire broke out in a laundry room in the garage area of the home, according to Chesnee Community Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Todd Mason.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:20pm. When they arrived, they found heavy fire in the garage.

Crews say the fire did spread to part of the kitchen but most damage was contained to the garage and laundry room. Asst. Chief Mason says there was some smoke and heat damage to the rest of the home.

Red Cross volunteers say they assisted the two people who lived in the home.