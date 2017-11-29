Garrison Keillor says he was fired over alleged improper behavior

In this July 26, 2017 photo, "A Prairie Home Companion" creator and former host Garrison Keillor talks at his St. Paul, Minn., office. Keillor is not spending his time in retirement baking Powdermilk Biscuits or drinking coffee down at the Chatterbox Cafe now that he has hung up his microphone as host of his popular public radio show "A Prairie Home Companion." He turns 75 on Aug. 7 and boards a bus the next day for a 28-city "Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour _ 2017," which he vows will be his last. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”

He didn’t give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.

