Asheville Police want you to stop by and have some pie.

They will be at the Baked Pie Company from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 29.

The Baked Pie Company is at 4 Long Shoals Rd.

They posted the following on their Facebook page:

Looking for something to do on Wednesday night? Join us at Baked Pie Company for Pie with Police! The event will last from 6-8. Drop on by and join us for coffee, pie and conversation. No agendas, just a chance for us to get to know you better!