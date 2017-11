BUNCOMBE Co., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Janis (Yanis) Rominger.

They say Rominger is considered to be mentally challenged and endangered.

He was last seen on Nov. 29 around midnight in the Robinson Cove Rd. area of Candler.

Rominger is 19 years old, 5’7″ and 165 – 175 lbs.

Anyone within from anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.