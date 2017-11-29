Help find missing man Jimmy Barnett of Greenville Co.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s assistance with help locating 79 year-old, Jimmy W. Barnett.

He was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., in the 200 block of Belvue Road.

Deputies say Barnett suffers from dementia and was last seen driving a dark blue 2007 Lexus ES350 (tag: MSZ-391).

Barnett is described as a white male, 6’0”/190 lbs. with grey hair and glasses.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.