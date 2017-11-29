Help ID drowning victim found in Lake Hartwell

LAKE HARTWELL, GA (WSPA) – A drowning victim has been found in Lake Hartwell, according to Hart Co. Sheriff Mike Cleveland.

The body was found on November 27.

The body is described as:

White male

5’9″ – 6′

140 – 150 lbs.

Long red hair

short beard

25 – 35 years old

The sheriff says they have made an initial identification and will release it once a 100% identification has been made.

If you know anyone who fits the description and is missing, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-376-3114 or GBI at 706-552-2309.