Help name the drill used in major Greenville sewer project

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–A major sewer project will soon begin in Greenville, but first you can help name the big drill.

Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) is inviting you to submit name ideas starting Saturday, Dec. 2. The contest runs through Saturday, Dec. 9 on the Dig Greenville Facebook page.

The Dig Greenville project starts in early 2018. A drill will dig a mile-long tunnel 100-feet below downtown Greenville. It’s aimed at improving the aging infrastructure for the city.

ReWa has a cartoon version of the drill to help educate the community about the project. There was an earlier contest to design the face.

“We are excited to involve the community in planning for Dig Greenville through the Name the Drill contest because we want everyone to feel engaged with this significant project,” said Ashley Rhinehart, Public Relations Coordinator for ReWa.

The contest will launch during Dig Greenville’s BIG Skate Day at Ice on Main on Saturday, December 2. ReWa staff members will also be onsite at Ice on Main to share information about Dig Greenville and introduce the drill design. A contest winner will be chosen on Friday, December 15, and the winner will receive recognition and a ReWa prize pack.

For more information, click here.

