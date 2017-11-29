Home buyers below $200,000 struggle to find inventory in the Upstate

Sales of new homes in America rose to the highest level last month since before 2007, according the latest government reports.

So we checked with Upstate realtors to see how construction is impacting the local housing market, and we found out, it all depends on the price point.

To say it’s a seller’s market for anyone listing a home below $200,000 would be a bit of an understatement in most of the Upstate, nowadays.

Casey Jacobs in Spartanburg struggled for months to buy homes that kept getting snatched up until she wised up.

“And so we were like ok there’s 2 other offers we are going to offer full asking price, we don’t have time to counter offer. We are going to put down more earnest money and we are just going to hope for the best,” said Jacobs.

“This isn’t time to just dip your toe in the water. Its time to fight and win,” said Haro Setian, owner of Haro Realty Group.

Setian says there’s only 65 homes within 15 minutes of downtown Greenville below $30,000 on the market right now.

Above that price point, it’s more of a buyers market, especially in areas where there’s new construction like Simpsonville, Fountain Inn and Easley.

“If you’re a home seller and you’ve got to compete against new homes and you’re in the $250,000 plus range, that’s going to be a tough sell when you’ve got to compete against someone who can put in River rock, and all sorts of nice amenities in the house that the older homes don’t necessarily have,” he said.

In Spartanburg County, realtor Angela Halstead says it’s a similar story in Duncan, Boiling Springs and Lyman.

Even on the east side, which has traditionally not had a lot of new construction, we’re seeing quite a few custom homes being built and some development going on in some of the neighborhoods that have been kind of stagnant for a while,” said Halstead.

Part of the issue with new construction in our area is the price point. Most of the new homes going up, especially in the Greenville County area, are well above the $200,000 mark, so the new homes are not helping to relieve the part of the market that is the tightest.

That bring us back to why Jacobs made such a strong offer. And she’s glad she did.

“We are expanding the family. I’m 9 weeks pregnant currently so we needed a 3 bedroom so having his house is just a relief,” she said.

We compared the average sale prices in both Spartanburg and Greenville counties, and they are both up about 7%.

But, at least in Greenville County, the number of homes sold is not growing has much as it has each year since 2012, which may indicate a peak in the housing market.