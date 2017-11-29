Local Non-Profit fights food waste in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Ruth’s Gleanings is a non profit that is taking healthy fresh food and putting it in the hands of the hungry. The organization says 14% of Americans are food insecure and 40% of food ends up in landfills.

Ruth’s Gleanings is partnering with farms and food co-ops in Spartanburg to make sure those in need can have a nutritious meal.

Tonja Smith, Ruth’s Gleanings Executive Director, takes ice chests about once a week to her partners and picks up fresh food before it expires. Smith then donates the food to organizations that will feed the poor.

She says she was inspired by Leviticus 22:23 in the Bible which says “When you reap the harvest of your land, do not reap to the very edges of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. Leave them for the poor and for the foreigner residing among you. I am your Lord your God.”

If you would like to contact Tonja Smith you can call: 864-316-3274 or email: tonja@ruthsgleanings.com