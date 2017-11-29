Man accused of touching co-worker at Belk Distribution Center

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after he was accused of touching a woman’s private parts at the Belk Distribution Center in Jonesville, according to warrants.

Michael Scott Minter, 45, of Ebony Rd. in Chester is charged with Assault & Battery 2nd Degree.

The warrant say Minter engaged in non-consensual touching of private parts with a female co-worker and the act happened over the clothing.

