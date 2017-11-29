Man charged after helping teen run away, say deputies

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – A man has been charged after being accused of helping a teen friend run away from home, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dominique McCowin, 29, of Reynolds Mountain Blvd. in Asheville has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Deputies say a 16-year-old male ran away from his home in Marion on Nov. 2 and was found at McCowin’s home on Nov. 22.

Investigators say witnesses saw a vehicle matching McCowin’s in the area of the runaway’s home the day he left.

They say the runaway was picked up and was staying at McCowin’s home the whole time he was missing.

McCowin had been questioned by investigators about his friend’s location and said he hadn’t seen or spoken with him, according to the report.