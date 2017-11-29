Man threatens to kill police officers, rape baby, gets 5 years

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Wednesday after threatening to kill two Laurens Police Officers and rape one of the officer’s infant daughter, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.

Henry Kevin Grant, 42, was convicted by a Laurens County jury on Tuesday evening of two counts of threatening the life of a public official stemming from an incident in June of this year.

He got 5 years on the first count and five years suspended to three years probation on the second count. The sentences will run consecutively and are the maximum sentence allowed under state law, according to Stumbo.

Police got a call in June about trespassing. They say Grant was a bystander at the scene and began yelling obscenities at the officers.

They warned him several times to calm down before he was arrest for disorderly conduct.

Once they had Grant inside the patrol car, he threatened to rape the infant daughter of one of the officers, according to the report.

The report says the officer took the threat seriously because Grant had been seen in the area of the officer’s home on multiple occasions in the past.

Grant also threatened to kill the other Laurens police officer who responded to the scene while they were on the way to the detention center, according to Stumbo.

The report says Grant also had pending charges for domestic violence and threatening the life of a public official related to a separate incident that occurred in July after he made bond on the June charges.