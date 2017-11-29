Man used prisoner IDs to file fraudulent tax returns for $500,000

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been found guilty of filing fraudulent tax returns to get refunds from the government totaling a half million dollars.

59-year-old Myron Anvil McCall was found guilty on 27 charges of Filing a False Tax Return for Another Person.

McCall had worked with over 80 prison inmates to file the income tax returns using their names and social security numbers.

Investigators caught on to the scheme when they discovered an incriminating letter from McCall to an inmate in an Arkansas prison.

Investigators from the IRS stopped the scheme but not before almost $300,000 of the fraudulent refunds had been sent out.

McCall will be sentenced at a later date.