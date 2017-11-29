Man who bombed Upstate carwashes gets 5 years

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man who used explosives to damage car washes in the Upstate has been sentenced.

US Attorney Beth Drake says Jeffrey Dean Daily, 45, of Gaffney, was sentenced to 60 months followed by three years of supervised release with restitution.

Daily pled guilty in January to use of an explosive device to damage a building.

Investigators say Daily used an explosive device to damage the Chesnee Car Wash on Oct. 1, 2014.

They say he also used an explosive device to damage the Oasis Car Wash on July 6, 2015.

The explosive went off and damaged a wall at that business. Investigators say they found debris from the explosion up to 200 feet away in neighboring yards.

They searched his home in July, 2015 and found components like those used in the two explosions.

Agents also recovered an intact homemade explosive device located in his truck.

The Chesnee Police Department, Gaffney Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.