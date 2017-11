Meet Willow, the newest member of Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They posted a picture of the pup with Santa Claus on their Facebook page along with the following:

Meet the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office Specialized Investigation Division, Willow. Willow is a goldendoodle therapy dog who will provide comfort to victims, witnesses and investigators on a daily basis. She will also be available to DSS and other divisions throughout the Sheriff’s Office.