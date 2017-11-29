NBC fires Matt Lauer for ‘inappropriate’ behavior

(WSPA) –NBC News has fired Matt Lauer for inappropriate workplace behavior.

His termination was announced to the public on Wednesday’s Today Show.

Lauer was a longtime host of the show.

NBC said in a statement that Lauer was terminated for inappropriate workplace behavior following a complaint from a colleague.

The network called it a clear violation of the company’s standards. The statement went on to say it was the first complaint filed against Lauer, but there was reason to believe it wasn’t an isolated incident.

The Today Show released the following statement on Twitter:

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.

