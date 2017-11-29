New pictures may show missing NC child, possible suspect

Related Coverage AMBER Alert for kidnapped 3 year old in NC

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WSPA)–The FBI has new surveillance pictures that could provide clues in the disappearance of a 3 year old in North Carolina.

There’s an AMBER Alert out for Mariah Woods, who was last seen Sunday night at her home in Jacksonville, NC.

Law enforcement released pictures showing a woman with a child in a Walmart Monday in Morehead City, NC. Deputies are trying to identify the pair and figure out if it’s the missing child.

The FBI says no information is too small or insignificant when looking for a missing child. If you have any information to identify the adult and child in this image, please call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

