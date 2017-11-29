Pelzer congregation holds prayer service after church goes up in flames

Related Coverage Church destroyed by fire in southern Greenville Co.

PELZER, SC – The Power 4 Living worship center isn’t letting a fire at the church stop them from worshiping.

The congregation would have hosted their bible study Wednesday night, but couldn’t because of the building’s structural damage.

Firefighters deemed the church a complete loss, Tuesday night after flames erupted around 7:30pm.

Instead of cancelling their 6:30pm bible study class, members met up on the front yard and held hands for a prayer service.

“This right here is just a stepping stone up to what God is getting ready to do in our lives,” said churchgoer Ann Laster. “I know that he has greater things for us in store.”

Laster explained that to her, the church was a place of refuge and the congregation has always been like family.

She said she believes God has better plans in store.

“We try to stay together… we love the Lord,” Laster said.

“We felt that like we wanted to come and pray on these grounds, just join hands as a church,” said Pastor Tracy Fleming.

Fleming described the congregation as small but intimate.

She told 7 News she heard about the fire as it was happening and saw clouds of smoke as she got closer to the scene.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, but the building could not be saved.

According to Fleming, the Reedy River Baptist Association; a group of more than 30 churches, will meet to try and find a temporary place for their congregation to go.

“We’re standing in unity and we’re going to keep moving forward, regardless of the situation and regardless of what we’re faced with,” said Fleming.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.