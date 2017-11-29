Prayer Vigil for missing NC AMBER Alert girl Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The community is coming together to pray for a missing 3-year-old in Onslow County.

According to a community Facebook page, a prayer vigil is scheduled for Mariah Woods Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The vigil will take place at Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church. The address is 133 Old Folkstone Rd in Holly Ridge.

Mariah Woods was last seen on Sunday night. She was reported missing Monday morning.

Since Monday, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have searched more than 100 acres of land in an attempt to find Mariah.