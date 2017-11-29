Probation and Parole violators can ‘come clean’ at Thursday event

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – People on probation or parole with outstanding warrants can turn themselves in without going to jail.

“The biggest thing is that it’s not a joke,” said Greenville County Absconded Agent Cornelius Cornelius Sterling. He said cooperation is usually the biggest challenge when serving these warrants. “Usually you go to someone’s house, someone not wanting to see their son or daughter or cousin or family member to go to jail.”

It’s the kind of scenarios “Operation Safe Surrender: A Positive Step” aim’s to prevent. It’s being hosted by the Greenville County office of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

“For a lot of offenders, they become scared after they miss a report,” said Greenville County Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Team Leader Brian Fahnle.

All offenders have to do is head to the Triune Mercy center at 222Rutherford Street 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday. It’s at the corner of Rutherford Street and West Stone Avenue in Greenville.

“Allow offenders to turn themselves in at a safe location where we can give them a positive step towards getting back to probation,” said Fahnle. “They are going to see a county magistrate, have their bond set on their warrant and then they’re going to sit down and talk to one of our team leaders or supervisors to see what services we can offer them to get them back into compliance with their probation and make them a better citizen for the state of South Carolina.”

The program targets the over 900 offenders with probation and parole warrants in Greenville County. Fahnle says they’ve found the addresses of about 400, and mailed letters about the event. He said flyers were also posted in the community.

“The only other option is for us to come out and find them which means will come out to their house at early morning late at night,” said Fahnle. “This allows them to not go to jail that day.”

In addition to getting back into compliance with their probation or parole officers counselors will be there to help offenders change their lives for the better.

“This would be the first step for them to take as far as turning themselves in and starting over,” said Sterling.

This is the 5th year for the event. They say it’s been growing every year and hope that growth continues this year.

Fahnle said anyone who missed the event should still contact their office at (864) 282-4540 to see how agents can help.