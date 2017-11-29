RECALL: Some Farrell Farms chocolates for undeclared milk

(FDA NEWS RELEASE) – Farrell Farms, Inc. of Goldsboro, NC is recalling:

7 oz Dark Chocolate Almonds

7 oz Dark Chocolate Cashews

7 oz Dark Chocolate Pecans

They say the products may contain undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Dark Chocolate Almonds, Cashews, and Pecans were distributed in NC.

Product was sold at fairs and festivals and via our website http://www.farrellfarms.com from October 16th, 2017 until November 17th, 2017.