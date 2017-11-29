Response times in Greenville County growing with population

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Most violent crime is down in Greenville County this year compared to the past five years; however, the time it takes for deputies to respond to a call is increasing.

In those five years, the county’s population has grown by nearly 25,000 people. Deputies say more people creates an increased number of calls, and while they’ve hired more deputies, it’s still a challenge keeping up with the growing population.

Northern Greenville County sees the highest response time. So far this year, it’s been at 14 minutes and 42 seconds.

“You’re going to have a higher response time for those areas because of the drive time,” Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Areas in the county closer to downtown Greenville see a response time just under 6 minutes. The average response time in the county this year is 11 minutes and 46 seconds.

However, the area that encompasses a large part of County Council District 25 has a response rate of 8 minutes and 40 seconds which is comparable to the response rate in areas such as Travelers Rest.

“While they may be high compared to the same demographic areas in Greenville County, so we do need to work on that,” Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant said.

The Sheriff’s Office says they put more deputies where they have more calls.

“In your more urban areas where there’s a higher call volume, naturally, because of the population, that’s where we put the emphasis on manpower,” Flood said.

Deputies say one of the reasons that area may be seeing longer response times is because of frequent calls to the same places.

“You have all these calls coming in, and some of them are violent in nature that will tie up multiple deputies at one time,” Flood said.

Multiple shootings at the Symposium nightclub are evidence of that. So far this year, the nightclub has had 60 calls for service. Sheriff Will Lewis said earlier this year that that number was around 90 for calls for service last year.

It’s a problem County Council has been debating for months with the controversial bar ordinance that would close bars and clubs in the county at 2 A.M.

“Deputies being called to establishments at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning would be eliminated, so certainly that would free up deputies more to be able to respond to other calls that they haven’t been able to get to in a timely manner,” Fant said.

Count Council could make a decision on the bar ordinance in January.