SC bus assistant charged with assaulting special needs child

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One Berkeley County family is angry after seeing video footage of their special needs son assaulted on the school bus. Police say the footage shows the 17-year-old autistic child pinned down by a bus assistant, who then put his hands around the child’s neck.

Quiozel Simmons Sr., the child’s father, says, “You put him in the hands of other people and he’s supposed to be safe. He wasn’t safe yesterday morning, no, no, no.”

The red flags first went up when the child’s teacher called his parents concerned that he wasn’t acting himself. Eventually, he told his parents and teacher about the incident on the school bus. They called down the police and tracked down the video.

Simmons says, “Hurt, anger. I’m sitting there watching someone hurt my son.”

Police say the student was playing with paper dolls on the bus, and the bus driver asked him to put them away. He refused and the bus assistant, Junot Mack, got on top of the child and grabbed him around the neck.

Simmons says, “And he’s bigger than me and he adjusts his weight to choke my son.”

Simmons says it is equally concerning that the bus driver did not intervene or report the assault.

He says, “I see the video and the bus driver is there while he has his hand on my son’s throat. She’s telling my son to calm down, breathe. What about, hey get your hand off him, don’t do that?”

Simmons adds it’s scary to think that this could’ve gone unreported.

He says, “It could’ve happened to Quiozel before, another kid before. It is very possible because the driver did not report it.”

The bus assistant, 36-year-old Junot Mack, is charged with third-degree assault. He was given a $1,087 surety bond.

Berkeley County Schools says he has been fired from his job with the district.