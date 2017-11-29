Florida police arrest man in string of killings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fifty-one days and 5,000 tips later, Tampa police said they arrested the man responsible for the four serial killer murders in Seminole Heights.

“We are pleased to announce that tonight we will be making an arrest in the Seminole Heights murders,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan during a late-night news conference.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, was arrested after police received a tip from an Ybor City McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that one of Donaldson’s coworkers approached a police officer to say that he had a firearm in a bag. Once the officer looked inside, he called for backup.

They took Donaldson in for questioning after the gun was recovered from the scene.

Donaldson is accused in the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboaand Ronald Felton. They were shot within a half mile of each other. No connection between the victims was ever revealed.

Donaldson will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

“I am overjoyed right now. I am shaking right now because like I should be, my hands are sweaty, I am just very joyed that we caught this killer and got him off the streets,” said Robert Hoffa, Monica’s uncle.

“I would like to thank the people of Seminole Heights who have just been phenomenal in their support of our police department. Their patience and support and the way they have rallied behind the cops of Tampa has just been phenomenal. And the entire Bay Area the way they have supported the men and women of the Tampa Police Department in the neighborhood of Seminole Heights has just been awesome to see,” Dugan said.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said the past two months was a struggle between good and evil.

“Tonight is the beginning of when justice will be served. And then the process will occur when this individual rots in hell,” he said

TPD detectives are still working on the case and the investigation continues.

Timeline:

Monday, Oct. 9, Benjamin Mitchell, 22 was killed at approximately 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Monica Hoffa, 32, was shot. Her body was found on Oct. 13.

Thursday, Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot at approximately 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, Ronald Felton, 60, was shot at approximately 4:51 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was arrested and charged with each of the murders.

More stories you may like on 7News

Church destroyed by fire in southern Greenville Co. A fire destroyed the Power 4 Living Church near Pelzer in southern Greenville County.

3rd arrest made after deadly Greenwood shooting Police say they have the third suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Teen shot in the chest in Spartanburg The report says it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Forest St.

US: North Korea launches its 1st missile in 2 months He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been laun…

Holiday shopping after dark safety tips Spartanburg Police says thieves will look in windows to see what they can steal and also tug on car doors to see which vehicles are open.