Therapy Dogs Help Students With Reading

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Greenville County students are getting some four-legged help to improve their reading skills.

Therapy dogs are being brought in to the Lake Forest Elementary School library every other week for 30 students read aloud to them.

Experts believe it helps students develop more confidence and a love of reading.

The students just walk in the door with joy in their faces,” said Sara Glenn, the teacher/librarian who implemented the program. “They’re so excited to see a dog at school and then have a chance to read to five different dogs.”

The program has been in place for about a year.