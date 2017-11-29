Western Carolina provost to serve as acting chancellor

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) – The provost of Western Carolina University will serve as the school’s acting chancellor when the current chancellor leaves for medical treatment.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that the president of the University of North Carolina system, Margaret Spellings, announced Tuesday that Alison Morrison-Shetlar will lead the Cullowhee university starting Jan. 1. Chancellor David Belcher, who’s been at the helm since 2011, announced Monday that he’ll go on medical leave starting Dec. 31 for further treatment of a brain tumor.

Belcher says he doesn’t expect to return to the job.

Scotland native Morrison-Shetlar has been at Western Carolina since 2014, and is also a tenured biology professor.

Spellings says she’ll work with the chairman of the university’s board of trustees to begin a search for a permanent chancellor.

“She understands our institutional values and mission, and she has the passion necessary to keep this university focused on its primary purpose – our students and their success – during this time of transition,” Chancellor David Belcher said in a statement.

-WSPA contributed to this report