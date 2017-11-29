Students have whooping cough at some Henderson Co. schools

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – Students at multiple schools in Henderson Co. have tested positive for whooping cough, also known as pertussis, according to Molly McGowan Gorsuch with Henderson Co. Public Schools.

Gorsuch says they are students at the following schools:

Hillandale Elementary

Clear Creek Elementary

Bruce Drysdale Elementary

Rugby Middle

East Henderson High

Gorsuch released the following statement:

We are following the guidelines and recommendations from the NC Department of Health Communicable Disease Center, in coordination with the Henderson County Department of Public Health. These recommendations included sending school-wide notifications to parents of students in affected schools, personal phone calls from Health Department nurses to the parents of students in close contact, and a district-wide call from the school system to all parents on Monday, Nov. 27.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says whooping cough can cause serious illness.

Symptoms develop in 5 to 10 days and sometimes as long as 3 weeks after you are exposed.

The early symptoms usually last for 1 to 2 weeks and start like a cold with a mild cough or fever.

Later-stage symptoms can include:

Fits of rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound.

Vomiting during or after coughing fits.

Exhaustion after coughing fits.