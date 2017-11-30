10th grader at Byrnes HS dies after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A 10th grade student at Byrnes High School has died after a single-car crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, 16-year-old Devin Clay Waters of Moore died Thursday morning at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Waters was involved in a single-car crash Tuesday night on Fairmont Avenue around 11:30pm.

Spartanburg School District 5 says Waters also took classes at RD Anderson.

Byrnes High School posted a message of mourning on Twitter following his death:

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of another student. Devin Waters passed away yesterday. Please keep the Waters family in your hearts as they face this difficult time. Students, we are here for you. #rebelstrong”

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.