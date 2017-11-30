3 charged with murder in shooting of Spartanburg teen

Related Coverage Teen shot to death on Fisher Ave. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of a Spartanburg teen.

Spartanburg police found 19-year-old Kiyounne Duran Jackson unresponsive Monday evening inside a home on Fisher Avenue. Police say Jackson had been shot multiple times.

Police say the department with assistance of Union County Sheriff’s Office apprehended three suspects in Jackson’s killing.

Police say Derrick Lamar Bennett Jr., 21; Regina Nicole Foster, 17 and Jacory Sharod Foster, 26, are each charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. All three suspects live in Spartanburg, according to jail records.

Bennett is currently in the Union County jail.

Regina Foster and Jacory Foster are in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.