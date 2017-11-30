Clear Spring Fire Dept. breaks ground on new building

After a long fight for a new building, they’ve broken ground for the Clear Spring Fire Department.

It’s being built on Woodruff Rd. In Simpsonville.

Fire crews say the new building has been a long time coming.

Traffic and construction along Woodruff Rd. Was extending response times.

Firefighters there say they run more than 100 calls a month.

This new building should help crews get on scene faster.

“Like I say as the community has grown our needs have grown and the community needs have grown , the population is probably ten times of what it is when everything started,” said Gabe Mull, Fire Chief of Clear Springs Fire Dept.

The old Clear Spring Fire Department was a century old building that used to be a school house.