Community rallies behind injured Starr firefighter

STARR, SC (WSPA) – A week and a half after a Starr firefighter was injured in a crash, his community is coming together to support him. Signs reading “Pray For Joe” are seen across Starr as a small sign of support for the Blanton family.

Community members have gathered up shirts from surrounding fire departments for Joseph to wear during his rehab process over the next month. Departments from as far as Texas and Arizona have sent shirts to Anderson County along with departments in the Upstate. As an aspiring EMT, he’ll have his fellow first responders right by him the whole way.

But it doesn’t stop there, a shirt has been designed just for Joseph and is being sold at Jackie’s Starr Mart, and all proceeds will go back to his family during their time of need.

“The whole family is just into giving so it’s important to have their back and help them in their time of need,” said Amanda Pinson, a teacher at Crescent High School.

As a 2017 graduate of Crescent High School, Joseph’s former teachers and classmates have gotten involved in the fundraising. If you are interested in donating a department shirt or purchasing a shirt in Joseph’s honor, you can stop by Jackie’s Starr Mart or contact them on their Facebook page.