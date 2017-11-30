Dog gets on SC school bus, bites driver

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a fast-acting school bus driver has been bitten by a dog while standing between the animal and the students.

Lancaster County school officials said the dog first tried to attack a girl as the bus pulled up Tuesday morning, but backed up after the student threw her book bag at the animal.

Authorities say the dog then charged at the student as she got on the bus. The driver shut the door, but the dog squeezed through a small opening.

Officials said in a statement the driver was bit on the elbow before the dog left the bus.

The bus driver’s name was not released. Officials say animal control is investigating.