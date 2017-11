LAKE HARTWELL, GA (WSPA) – A drowning victim found at Lake Hartwell has been identified, according to Hart Co. Sheriff Mike Cleveland.

The body was found on November 27.

The sheriff says the man is Alex Dunn, 23, of Athens, GA.

There were no apparent signs of foul play.

His body was sent to GBI crime lab in Atlanta and a toxicology report is expected to take 6 – 8 weeks, according to the sheriff.