FL man sets girlfriend’s house on fire, blames it on ‘random black guy,’ police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man accused of setting his girlfriend’s house on fire told detectives a “random black guy” was to blame.

According to an affidavit, Jose Bernando Rosas Madrigal, 19, of Auburndale was arrested Saturday after he set fire to the home his girlfriend and her family members were inside.

Investigators said the front of the home, specifically Scott’s bedroom, was covered in flammable fluid. Madrigal also sprayed the fluid all over their yard, vehicles and a canoe. A heart-shaped symbol drawn in flammable fluid was found outside his girlfriend’s bedroom.

Prior to the incident, detectives said Scott had sent his girlfriend several texts via Snapchat threatening to burn down her home. When questioned about this, Madrigal said he was 25 minutes away in Auburndale at his mother’s home when the fire broke out. But surveillance video tells another story.

Madrigal’s truck was captured on surveillance video arriving at the home shortly before the fire was started. Once Madrigal learned of the video, he told detectives he drove past the home a few times after he and Scott had an argument. The third time he drove by, he noticed a fire burning in the front yard and didn’t know what to do, so he just left. He denied starting the fire and said he saw “a random black guy,” light the fire and flee the scene.

Madrigal’s cell phone records show he googled “can you start charcoal with gasoline house on fire,” and other incriminating searches like “x outside the house to burn up house,” the affidavit states.

When asked about this, Madrigal said he had done some googling to help his brother start the fire. He told detectives oil, gasoline, lighter fluid and a lighter were used to start the fire. Once it was ignited, he drove his brother away from the scene and dropped him off around the corner.

He said he was aware his girlfriend’s family was inside the home when the fire broke out.

Madrigal was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree arson and possession of liquor by a person under 21 after investigators found a half bottle of vodka in his vehicle.